Boeing wins $326 million U.S. Air Force deal for smart bomb kits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won a contract valued at $326 million to build 15,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) smart bomb kits for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday.

The contract, which runs through March 29, 2018, covers the 15,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions tail kits that add precision guidance capabilities to conventional bombs, as well as technical services and system field support, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.