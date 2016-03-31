FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins $326 million U.S. Air Force deal for smart bomb kits
March 31, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing wins $326 million U.S. Air Force deal for smart bomb kits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, in this July 8, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won a contract valued at $326 million to build 15,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) smart bomb kits for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday.

The contract, which runs through March 29, 2018, covers the 15,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions tail kits that add precision guidance capabilities to conventional bombs, as well as technical services and system field support, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio

