Boeing to pay bonuses to aircraft workers for 2013 performance

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. Boeing Co's first-quarter earnings jumped nearly 20 percent, handily beating analysts' estimates and showing little impact from the 787 Dreamliner problems, sending the company's shares up more than 3 percent in midday trading. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it would pay bonuses to engineers, machinists and other employees in response to the company’s strong 2013 performance.

The payouts are “among the highest-ever levels” paid to non-represented employees and engineers and technicians represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA).

The bonuses are equivalent to between 6.15 percent and 6.54 percent of the employees’ eligible pay from 2013.

For machinists, the payout totals 4 percent of eligible pay. Machinists are represented by the International Association of Machinists.