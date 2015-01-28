FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing CEO unfazed by low oil price, see healthy 777 demand
January 28, 2015 / 5:14 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing CEO unfazed by low oil price, see healthy 777 demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) the chief executive officer said on Wednesday that low oil prices do not alter the “value proposition” of its jetliners, and that he expects Boeing to capture 40 to 60 orders a year for the current production of the 777 aircraft.

Selling current-model 777s is crucial if Boeing is to avoid having to cut production as it transitions to building the new 777x jetliner that replaces the 777, starting in 2020.

“We expect demand for the 777 to remain healthy through the end of this decade,” CEO Jim McNerney said on a conference call with analysts and reporters.

“Historically we have seen airplane orders more correlated to airline profits,” he added. “Based on discussions with our customers, lower oil prices have not substantially changed their views on fleet planning or their commitment to existing delivery schedules.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
