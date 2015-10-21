FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing signals potential 777 production cut as 787 strengthens
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing signals potential 777 production cut as 787 strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday gave its strongest indication yet that it is ready to cut production of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, one of its most profitable planes and a key source of cash for the world’s largest plane maker.

The long-expected acknowledgement of a potential cut in 777 production to as low as 7 a month from the current 8.3 comes as Boeing voiced increasing confidence in the ability of its 787 Dreamliner to reach profitability. Boeing also said it is still considering an increase in production of 737s, its other main cash cow, despite concerns from engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co (GE.N) and Safran SA (SAF.PA) of France.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.