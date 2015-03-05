FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing CFO sees strong cash flow growth, but later in 2015
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 5, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing CFO sees strong cash flow growth, but later in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) cash flow level will rise in coming years but investors should expect the gains in 2015 to come toward the end of the year, much like in 2014, the company’s chief financial officer told an investor conference on Thursday.

“You’re going to see it much more backloaded,” Greg Smith said the conference, organized by JPMorgan in New York. “We’ll continuously see strong cash flow,” he said. “But you can’t really focus on quarterly (performance). You really have took at this over an 18 to 24 month period.”

Boeing has said it expects to produce more than $6 billion in free cash flow this year.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.