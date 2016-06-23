Boeing boss says commercial jet demand strengthening

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.

PARIS (Reuters) - Demand for passenger jets is strengthening, Boeing Co (BA.N) chief Dennis Muilenbeurg was quoted as saying on Thursday in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"In commercial aviation, demand is not dipping, on the contrary," he said in text that was written in French.

"We reckon that over the coming 20 years, growth in air transport demand will generate demand for 38,000 new planes. To deal with that, we plan to increase deliveries again from about 750 planes in 2016 to more than 900 in five years time. BDS, our aerospace and security division, is doing well too."