FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Boeing boss says commercial jet demand strengthening
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2016 / 6:24 AM / a year ago

Boeing boss says commercial jet demand strengthening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.Jim Young/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Demand for passenger jets is strengthening, Boeing Co (BA.N) chief Dennis Muilenbeurg was quoted as saying on Thursday in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"In commercial aviation, demand is not dipping, on the contrary," he said in text that was written in French.

"We reckon that over the coming 20 years, growth in air transport demand will generate demand for 38,000 new planes. To deal with that, we plan to increase deliveries again from about 750 planes in 2016 to more than 900 in five years time. BDS, our aerospace and security division, is doing well too."

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.