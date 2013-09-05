Boeing: China needs 5,580 new aircraft over next 20 years

Logos of some Boeing 787 commercial airline clients are seen on a fuselage of the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will need 5,580 commercial aircraft worth some $780 billion over the next 20 years, according to a statement released by Boeing Co (BA.N) on Thursday.

Tourism in China and within Asia travel will drive the need for single-aisle airplanes, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is quoted as saying in the statement, released at a company event in Beijing.

Deliveries in that segment will total 3,900 by 2032, Boeing said.