Boeing machinists in U.S. fear job loss from China factory
September 22, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing machinists in U.S. fear job loss from China factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boeing's 737 manufacturing site is pictured with the Seattle skyline in the background in Renton, Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The head of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) largest union said on Tuesday that his members fear a Boeing factory in China will cause job losses in the Seattle area, and he said the union would use legal and legislative means to try to stem losses.

Boeing said Tuesday it is negotiating to put a 737 finishing factory in China, to gain airplane orders. Chinese state media reported earlier in the day that Boeing has filed plans with Chinese authorities for a plant near Shanghai.

“We’ll do everything we can legally and legislatively to protect our jobs,” Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists District 751, said in an interview. The union represents about 35,000 Boeing workers.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
