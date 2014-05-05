Boeing sees contract soon for 47 more F/A-18, EA-18G fighters

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has reached agreement with the U.S. Navy on a multibillion-dollar contract for 47 more F/A-18 fighter jets and EA-18G electronic attack planes funded in fiscal years 2013 and 2014, and is “very close” to signing a contract, a top company executive said Monday.

Mike Gibbons, Boeing’s program manager for both fighter jets, said the contract would include 11 F/A-18 Super Hornets funded in fiscal 2013, 21 EA-18G “Growlers” funded in fiscal 2014, 12 Growlers for Australia and three additional EA-18G planes included in a legal settlement with the U.S. government.

He said the contract could be finalized and signed within the next two months. Gibbons gave no details on the total value of the contract.