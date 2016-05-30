Boeing set to win $2.9 billion contract from UK MoD: The Telegraph

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is set to win a 2-billion-pound ($2.92 billion) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for new Apache helicopters, The Telegraph reported.
The MoD has decided to give Boeing a 50-aircraft contract, including servicing, and the announcement could come as early as July, the newspaper said. (bit.ly/1WU9wng)
Italian aerospace manufacturer Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA (LDOF.MI) had been a contender for the contract, the Telegraph said.
U.S. planemaker Boeing is offering the helicopters at a lower price by tacking them on to the end of a larger Apache order from the US military, the paper added.
The British government has committed to NATO’s defense spending pledge of 2 percent of GDP for the next five years, but the MoD will be under pressure to opt for the most cost effective option as it juggles spending on a number of big projects.
Boeing and the MoD could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair