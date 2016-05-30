FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing set to win $2.9 billion contract from UK MoD: The Telegraph
May 30, 2016 / 7:32 AM / in a year

Boeing set to win $2.9 billion contract from UK MoD: The Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is set to win a 2-billion-pound ($2.92 billion) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for new Apache helicopters, The Telegraph reported.

The MoD has decided to give Boeing a 50-aircraft contract, including servicing, and the announcement could come as early as July, the newspaper said. (bit.ly/1WU9wng)

Italian aerospace manufacturer Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA (LDOF.MI) had been a contender for the contract, the Telegraph said.

U.S. planemaker Boeing is offering the helicopters at a lower price by tacking them on to the end of a larger Apache order from the US military, the paper added.

The British government has committed to NATO’s defense spending pledge of 2 percent of GDP for the next five years, but the MoD will be under pressure to opt for the most cost effective option as it juggles spending on a number of big projects.

Boeing and the MoD could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

