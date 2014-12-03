FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says on track to meet Dreamliner delivery forecast
December 3, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing says on track to meet Dreamliner delivery forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday that the world’s largest plane maker is on track to deliver the 110 787 Dreamliners it forecast for this year, despite signs that deliveries fell below target last month.

“We’ll meet that,” Muilenburg said at a Credit Suisse conference in New York. Some analysts estimate Boeing delivered seven Dreamliners in November, below its target pace of nearly 10 a month.

Muilenburg also said that Boeing’s loss of a large Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) widebody order to rival Airbus (AIR.PA) was largely due to the unavailability of delivery slots, noting that Delta needed the planes “sooner than we had slots available.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
