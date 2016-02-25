Boeing names Caret to replace head of defense unit

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday named long-time company executive Leanne Caret to replace Chris Chadwick as the head of its $30 billon defense division, effective March 1.

Caret, 49, currently heads the defense division’s services and support sector, which has about 13,000 employees. Before moving into that job, she ran the company’s rotorcraft division and served as chief financial officer for the defense business.

Caret will become president and chief executive officer of Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security business, as well as effective March 1. She will also become a Boeing executive vice president and member of the company’s executive council.

She takes over at a time when Boeing’s defense division is still smarting from its loss last year of an $80 billion bomber contract to Northrop Grumman Corp, a deal that could have helped the company offset the expected end of production in coming years of its F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jet programs.

Caret will be the first woman to head Boeing’s defense business. She will be the third woman to head a major U.S. weapons maker, joining Marillyn Hewson as the chief executive of Lockheed Martin Corp and Phebe Novakovic as chief executive of General Dynamics Corp.

Boeing is still weighing whether to file a federal lawsuit challenging its loss of the bomber contract, with a decision now expected no earlier than next week, according to sources familiar with the company.

The company is also nearing a decision to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to keep its F/A-18E/F production line in St. Louis running as it waits for the U.S. government to approve a long-delayed delayed order by Kuwait for 28 jets.

Caret had “a track record of delivering results, an intense customer focus, and the global acumen necessary to build on the existing strengths” of Boeing’s business to build future growth, said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Boeing spokesman John Dern said Chadwick, 55, had decided to retire after 34 years with the company.

“The defense business is on a solid footing. He feels that retiring now will give Leanne an ample amount of time to build on the foundation that’s there,” Dern said.

He said no one specific event drove Chadwick’s decision, and the move had “nothing to do with ethics or personal misconduct.”

Boeing said Ed Dolanski, 48, who now heads its Aviall aviation parts business, would succeed Caret as president of Global Services & Support.