4 months ago
Boeing reports drop in first-quarter plane deliveries
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 6, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 4 months ago

Boeing reports drop in first-quarter plane deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Boeing 777 aircraft lands at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, October 27, 2015.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.

The company said deliveries of the single-aisle 737 slipped to 113 in the quarter, from 121 a year earlier, as it readies a newer version of its most popular plane.

Boeing said deliveries of its twin-aisle 777 jetliner fell to 21 from 23, while those of the 787 Dreamliner increased to 32 from 30.

The company has said it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, more than the 748 in 2016.

The world's biggest planemaker said it booked net orders of 198 aircraft in the first quarter.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

