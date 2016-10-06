FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing delivers fewer planes in third quarter, orders fall
October 6, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Boeing delivers fewer planes in third quarter, orders fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012.Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it delivered 188 commercial aircraft in the third quarter, down from 199 a year earlier, as deliveries of its 737, 777 and 787 models fell.

Shares of the world's biggest planemaker were down 0.5 pct at $133.99 in morning trading.

Boeing booked orders for 150 commercial planes in the third quarter, lower than the 182 a year earlier.

The company said deliveries of its single-aisle 737 slipped to 120 from 126 in the third quarter as customers await first deliveries of the 737 MAX, the latest version of its most popular plane, next year.

Deliveries of 777 model declined to 22 from 27, while 787 deliveries fell to 36 from 37.

The company said it delivered 563 planes this year.

Rival Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 62 aircraft in September, including eight of its A320neo jets and five A350s, bringing the total for the year so far to 462 aircraft.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg warned in September that the company might miss its target of selling 740 jetliners in 2016 and production of 777 jets may be cut further if sales continued to lag.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
