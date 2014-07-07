FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says no shipment delays from Spirit Aerosystems
July 7, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing says no shipment delays from Spirit Aerosystems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a BNSF Railway Co train derailed Thursday near Rivulet, Montana in this picture taken July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kyle Massick

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said there would be no delay in shipments from supplier Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, following the derailment of a train last week en route to the planemaker’s factories in Washington state.

“Alternate rail routes are available for future shipments and we expect to begin loading final assembly per master schedule on Friday,” the company said in an internal memo on Monday.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit Aerosystems builds all of Boeing’s 737 fuselages. The six fuselages involved in Thursday’s derailment represent 14 percent of Boeing’s current monthly production. The company makes 42 finished 737s a month.

Nineteen cars in a 90-car BNSF Railway Co [BNISF.UL] train loaded with six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing’s 777 and 747 wide-body jets derailed near Rivulet, Montana on Thursday.

Boeing is still assessing damages to the six 737 fuselages and said the impacted customers had been notified.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Simon Jennings

