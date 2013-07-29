Airbus to review integration of Honeywell emergency beacons

The new Airbus A350 takes off for its maiden flight at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA said on Monday it would carry out a review of the way Honeywell (HON.N) emergency locator beacons are integrated into its aircraft following a preliminary report on a fire on a parked Boeing jet this month.

The European planemaker stopped short of asking airlines to inspect the devices across its fleet as Boeing (BA.N) did late on Sunday, saying it had never had a problem with the units which are at the center of a probe into the Heathrow fire.

“Our records do not show any incidents of this nature,” an Airbus spokesman said.

“However, as a precautionary measure, we will do an additional review of the integration of the device in order to determine whether there is a need to apply any lessons from the AAIB findings,” the spokesman added, referring to Britain’s air accident investigation authority.