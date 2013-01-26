FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's ANA cancels another 379 Dreamliner flights
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2013 / 2:13 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's ANA cancels another 379 Dreamliner flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co, which has the biggest fleet of Dreamliner jets, on Saturday cancelled another 379 flights scheduled for February 1-18, almost doubling the number of its cancellations since one of the planes made an emergency landing.

The latest cancellations brings the number of ANA flights stopped since the January 16 emergency landing in western Japan to 838. All Dreamliners have been grounded since January 17 due to unexplained battery problems.

ANA, which has 17 of the 50 Dreamliners that Boeing Co has delivered to airlines to date, said the cancellations have affected more than 82,620 passengers.

ANA said on its website that it flies around 3.7 million passengers each month on domestic and international routes.

ANA, which has put the lightweight, fuel-efficient Dreamliner at the centre of its growth strategy, may have to scale back its next 2-year plan as it considers the mounting cost of the new aircraft’s grounding.

U.S. safety officials looking into a battery fire on a separate 787 jet said on Thursday they are nowhere close to completing their probe, raising the prospect of a lengthy suspension for the technologically advanced aircraft.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.