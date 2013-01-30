Japan Airlines: replaced 787 batteries on "a few occasions"

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) said it had replaced batteries on Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner on a few occasions, but declined to give specifics on when the units were replaced or whether they were reported to authorities.

All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (9202.T) said on Wednesday that it had replaced 10 below-par lithium-ion batteries on 787 jets in the months before one of the passenger jets was forced to make an emergency landing due to an overheated battery triggering smoke alarms.