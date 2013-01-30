FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Airlines: replaced 787 batteries on "a few occasions"
January 30, 2013 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan Airlines: replaced 787 batteries on "a few occasions"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) said it had replaced batteries on Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner on a few occasions, but declined to give specifics on when the units were replaced or whether they were reported to authorities.

All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (9202.T) said on Wednesday that it had replaced 10 below-par lithium-ion batteries on 787 jets in the months before one of the passenger jets was forced to make an emergency landing due to an overheated battery triggering smoke alarms.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher

