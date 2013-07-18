FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing 787 can fly with de-activated emergency beacon: source
July 18, 2013 / 3:59 PM / in 4 years

Boeing 787 can fly with de-activated emergency beacon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A proposal by UK investigators to de-activate emergency beacons following a fire in a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner should not lead to an immediate second grounding of the jet, a European regulatory source said on Thursday.

Although regulations in Europe and several other jurisdictions require a working Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) on commercial flights with more than 19 passengers, the 787 can continue to fly while the precautionary measure to unplug the devices from their battery is in place, he said.

In Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Andrea Shalal-Esa, Editing by Geert de Clercq

