FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight
February 6, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 5 years ago

FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) will be allowed to conduct a one-time ferry flight of a grounded 787 Dreamliner from Texas to Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.

The FAA said the plane would have a minimal crew, which would have to continuously monitor the battery’s status and land immediately if the flight computer displayed any battery-related messages. Regulators grounded the 787 on January 16 after a series of incidents with the plane’s batteries.

Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Gary Hill

