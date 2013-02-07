FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight

Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, in this file photo taken July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) will be allowed to conduct a one-time ferry flight of a grounded 787 Dreamliner from Texas to Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.

The FAA said the plane would have a minimal crew, which would have to continuously monitor the battery’s status and land immediately if the flight computer displayed any battery-related messages. Regulators grounded the 787 on January 16 after a series of incidents with the plane’s batteries.