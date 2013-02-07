FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 7, 2013 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, in this file photo taken July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) will be allowed to conduct a one-time ferry flight of a grounded 787 Dreamliner from Texas to Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.

The FAA said the plane would have a minimal crew, which would have to continuously monitor the battery’s status and land immediately if the flight computer displayed any battery-related messages. Regulators grounded the 787 on January 16 after a series of incidents with the plane’s batteries.

Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.