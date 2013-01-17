FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GS Yuasa falls after ANA says battery on 787 discolored
January 17, 2013 / 12:43 AM / 5 years ago

GS Yuasa falls after ANA says battery on 787 discolored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the signboard of GS Yuasa Corp, which makes batteries for the Dreamliner, at its headquarters in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of GS Yuasa Corp shed 5.9 percent to 302 yen on Thursday after All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said the main battery on the Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner that made an emergency landing on Wednesday was discolored and there were signs of leakage.

ANA said the battery was located in the forward electrical equipment bay.

Toray Industries Inc, which supplies carbon fiber used in the Dreamliner’s composites, dropped 2.8 percent to 496 yen.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it would temporarily ground Boeing Co’s 787s after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.

Reporting by Dominic Lau

