Boeing battery maker sees no 787 impact on earnings
February 5, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

Boeing battery maker sees no 787 impact on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kyoto, Japan (Reuters) - GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T), which makes batteries for the Boeing Co (BA.N) Dreamliner, said on Tuesday its earnings would not be impacted by the grounding of the 787 passenger jets, nor did it see any reputational impact on its other lithium-ion batteries.

The Kyoto-based company maintained its operating profit forecast of 10 billion yen ($107.88 million) for the year to end-March.

All Boeing’s 787s are out of action as investigators in Japan and the United States try to find the cause of two incidents with the plane’s lithium-ion batteries - a battery fire on a Japan Airlines (9201.T) 787 at a U.S. airport and an emergency landing on a domestic All Nippon Airways (9202.T) flight after battery problems triggered a smoke alarm.

($1 = 92.6950 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

