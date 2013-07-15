FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell says participating in Boeing 787 fire investigation
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Honeywell says participating in Boeing 787 fire investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Emergency services attend to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, after it caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in west London July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said on Monday it was invited by UK investigators to participate in the probe of a fire aboard a Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 that occurred on Friday at Heathrow airport in London.

Separately, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters on Monday that the emergency locator transmitter was being looked at for possible involvement in the fire. Honeywell makes the device for the 787.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch is the lead investigator of the fire, with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing. Boeing declined to comment.

“Honeywell has been invited to participate in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 fire investigation by the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch,” said Honeywell in a statement.

“We’ve sent technical experts to Heathrow to assist with the investigation; however at this time it is premature to speculate on the cause of the fire. We will continue to work closely with Boeing and the NTSB and await the analysis and output of the investigation before drawing any conclusions.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Andrea Shala-Esa in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.