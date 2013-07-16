FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell asked to join UK Dreamliner fire probe: AAIB
#Business News
July 16, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Honeywell asked to join UK Dreamliner fire probe: AAIB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate Honeywell (HON.N) has been invited to join the investigation into the fire that broke out aboard one of Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets last week, Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Honeywell have been invited to join the investigation,” an AAIB spokesman said. “The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) is one (of) several components being looked at in detail as part of the investigation and it would be premature to speculate on the causes of the incident at this stage.”

British investigators last week said that lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause the fire on the Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines ETHA.UL, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year, when one battery caught fire and another overheated.

A source familiar with the probe told Reuters on Monday that investigators were now looking into whether the fire was caused by the battery of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) built by Honeywell.

Reporting by Rhys Jones

