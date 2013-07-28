FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing asks airlines to inspect Honeywell emergency beacons
July 28, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 4 years

Boeing asks airlines to inspect Honeywell emergency beacons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said it had asked airlines using Honeywell (HON.N) fixed emergency beacons to inspect the devices on most of its worldwide fleet to gather data for regulators following a recent fire on board a parked 787 Dreamliner.

Britain’s accident investigation board has recommended worldwide inspections of lithium battery-powered emergency locator transmitters in the wake of the fire on an Ethiopian Airlines-owned Dreamliner in London earlier this month.

“Boeing is asking specific operators of 717, Next-Generation 737, 747-400, 767 and 777s to inspect aircraft with the Honeywell fixed emergency locator transmitters,” a Boeing spokesman said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“The purpose of these inspections is to gather data to support potential rulemaking by regulators,” he added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Paul Tait

