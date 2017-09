The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) high-tech Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft will make its first flight as soon as Tuesday, the company said on Friday.

The flight-testing schedule may change due to weather conditions or other factors, the company said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the test flight was planned for next week.