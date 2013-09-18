Boeing, Air Lease finalize $9.4 billion order for Dreamliner jets

Mark Jenks (R), Boeing's vice president of 787-9 development, speaks to an executive along the archway of the 787 Dreamliner during a demonstration flight of the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Air Lease Corp (AL.N) on Wednesday finalized an order for 33 stretched Dreamliner jets from Boeing Co (BA.N) for about $9.4 billion at list prices.

The Air Lease order consists of 30 787-10 and three 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

The order was originally announced during the 2013 Paris Air Show in June, the companies said.

The deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2019 and will continue through 2023, Air Lease said in a regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/dac33v)

Boeing began selling the 787-10 Dreamliner jet in June and successfully completed the first flight of 787-9 on September 17.

The latest order adds to the more than 180 Boeing airplanes that Air Lease already has on order, the companies said.