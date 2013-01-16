FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to decide on Dreamliner grounding after Boeing report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

India to decide on Dreamliner grounding after Boeing report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s airline regulator will decide on whether or not to ground national carrier Air India’s Boeing Co Dreamliner jets after the U.S. company submits a report on the aircraft’s safety, the regulator’s head said on Wednesday.

Boeing is expected to submit a report on the Dreamliner by the end of Wednesday, Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil Aviation told reporters, after a series of incidents heightened safety concerns over the plane.

The Indian regulator has formed a team to work with Boeing to judge the safety of the aircraft, Mishra added.

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.