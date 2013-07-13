FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India says awaits cause of Dreamliner fire before taking action
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

India says awaits cause of Dreamliner fire before taking action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator said on Saturday it was closely following developments after a fire broke out in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner parked at London’s Heathrow airport, and was awaiting to see the cause of the incident before taking any action.

“They have not yet come out with a cause. We are just trying to see what the cause is, then we’ll take further action,” India’s Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told Reuters. “We are closely following the developments.”

State-run Air India has seven Dreamliner planes.

A Dreamliner owned by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.