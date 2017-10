A Japan Airlines aircraft (top L) takes off as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane parks on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) aims to return Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets to commercial flights in June, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Japanese authorities gave Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (9202.T) the green light to fly the 787 jets earlier on Friday following U.S. approval, after the jet was grounded since mid-January due to lithium-ion battery problems.