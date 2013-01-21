Japan transport ministry says to continue probe of battery maker

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Monday it will continue its investigation into problems with batteries used in Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jet and manufactured by Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa Corp.

A ministry official said there was no timetable for how long the investigation will last.

Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau will send an official to the Kyoto-based battery maker on Tuesday after U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials visited a factory there on Monday.