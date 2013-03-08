FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing 787 circuit board and battery problems don't seem linked: Japan
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
March 8, 2013

Boeing 787 circuit board and battery problems don't seem linked: Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Japan Airlines aircraft (top L) takes off as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane parks on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese transport ministry official said on Friday that it knew of past incidents involving circuit boards on Boeing Co Dreamliners operated by All Nippon Airways Co (ANA), but authorities do not think they are linked to the jet’s battery problems.

ANA, which along with Japan Airlines Co has nearly half of the 50 Dreamliners delivered to date, said this week there had been three instances of electric distribution panel trouble in its 787 jets before it grounded the aircraft in January. It also said it had to replace the panel twice.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
