The burnt auxiliary power unit battery, removed from an All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner plane which made an emergency landing on January 16, 2013 in Takamatsu, is inspected by the manufacturer at the headquarters of GS Yuasa Corp in Kyoto, western Japan, in this handout photo taken on January 26, 2013 and released by the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Japan Transport Safety Board/Handout

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau said on Friday it is not yet at the stage where it can estimate when commercial flights for Boeing Co’s Dreamliner jet would resume after the plane was grounded globally for battery problems.

Boeing said earlier in the day that it expected the certification process for its proposed battery fix on the 787 jet to be completed in weeks.