January 22, 2013

Japan aerospace agency to check damaged Boeing battery: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Tuesday that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will check the damaged battery from an All Nippon Airways (9202.T) Dreamliner jet that made an emergency landing in western Japan last week.

The ministry said JAXA will conduct a CT-scan on the battery, which was made by Japan’s GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T), because the agency has the equipment to carry out the inspection.

U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials visited a GS Yuasa factory in Kyoto on Tuesday for a second day of investigations. They were joined by officials from Boeing Co (BA.N), maker of the Dreamliner 787 jet.

Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
