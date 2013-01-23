FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan agency: damaged battery in ANA 787 flight appears not overcharged
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 23, 2013 / 6:08 AM / 5 years ago

Japan agency: damaged battery in ANA 787 flight appears not overcharged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top safety official said on Wednesday that the damaged battery in the All Nippon Airways 787 Dreamliner that made an emergency landing last week did not appear to be overcharged, although it did not rule out the possibility.

Norihiro Goto, Japan Transport Safety Board chairman, was speaking to reporters at a media briefing.

On Sunday, U.S. safety investigators ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire earlier this month on a Boeing Co 787 passenger get operated by Japan Airlines and said they were expanding the probe to look at battery’s charger and the jet’s auxiliary power unit.

Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.