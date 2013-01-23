Top U.S. official says working "diligently" on Boeing 787 issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is working “diligently” on the answer to the problems behind recent safety issues on the Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Wednesday.

“We are working diligently with Boeing to figure out the problem and find a solution. Our goal is to get this done as quickly as possible, but we must be confident that the problems are solved before we can move forward,” LaHood told the Aero Club of Washington, an aviation advocacy group.