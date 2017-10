A Boeing 787 lands in Everett, Washington travelling with crew only from Fort Worth, Texas in front of a line of 787's nearing completion, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin P. Casey

TOKYO (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that its proposed fix to its grounded 787 Dreamliner passenger jets takes into account the risk of a battery fire and overheating risks.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner told reporters after meeting Japan’s Transport Minister Akihiro Ota the proposed solution was a long-term plan, not an interim fix.