Factbox: The Boeing Dreamliner: one third made-in-Japan
January 18, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: The Boeing Dreamliner: one third made-in-Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.

Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd - wings

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd - centre wing box

Toray Industries Inc - carbon fibre composite material

Panasonic Corp - in-flight entertainment system

Bridgestone Corp - tyres

Jamco Corp - toilets, galley, flight deck interior

GS Yuasa Corp - lithium-ion batteries

Nabtesco Corp - power distribution equipment

IHI Corp - engine shaft and low pressure turbines

Daido Steel Co Ltd - material for engine shaft

Sumitomo Precision Products - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines

Toho Titanium Co Ltd - titanium

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd - titanium

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd - main wing spar

Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components

Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Maki Shiraki, Teppei Kasai, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yuka Obayashi and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

