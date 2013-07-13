'Minor technical issue' on Dreamliner now fixed: Thomson Airways

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is surrounded by employees and special guests during its world premiere outside the Boeing assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Thomson Airways said on Saturday that it had replaced a small number of components on a Boeing Dreamliner that had to turn back during a flight on Friday and the aircraft had been fully tested and would fly again on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the airline said the aircraft, which had turned back as a precautionary measure during a flight from Manchester in northwest England to Sanford in Florida, had suffered a “minor technical issue”.

The plane will depart Manchester for Cancun at 0950am (8:50 a.m. GMT / 4:50 a.m. EDT) and Thomson’s two other Dreamliners have also been fully tested and will fly from London’s Gatwick airport to Sanford and to Palma on Sunday morning, the airline said.