Japan: 787 fuel leak probe indicates cause to be coating issue

A Japan Airlines aircraft (top L) takes off as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane parks on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Friday its fuel leak probe on a Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner passenger jet indicated the cause to be a coating around the mechanism that controls fuel movement between tanks.

The ministry launched the investigation after two fuel leaks on a Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T), just days before authorities around the world grounded the new lightweight passenger jets after a couple of battery problems.