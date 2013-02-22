Japan: 787 fuel leak probe indicates cause to be coating issue

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Friday its fuel leak probe on a Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner passenger jet indicated the cause to be a coating around the mechanism that controls fuel movement between tanks.
The ministry launched the investigation after two fuel leaks on a Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T), just days before authorities around the world grounded the new lightweight passenger jets after a couple of battery problems.
Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ken Wills