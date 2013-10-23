FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing CEO says not satisfied with 787 dispatch reliability
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing CEO says not satisfied with 787 dispatch reliability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) chief executive said on Wednesday that the company is “making good progress” on improving the dispatch reliability of the 787 Dreamliner, but said it is not satisfied with reliability that is currently about 97 percent.

CEO Jim McNerney, speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters, said the company anticipates launching the 777-8X and 777-9X planes later this year, but didn’t indicate more precise timing.

Dispatch reliability refers to how often a plane leaves on time, as opposed to being delayed by a mechanical issue.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.