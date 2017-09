An EA-18G Growlers of Electronic Attack Squadron 137 (VAQ-137) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a contract worth $898 million to build 15 more EA-18G Growler electronic fighter jets and associated airborne electronic attack kits for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The contract runs through January 2018, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.