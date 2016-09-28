BERLIN The U.S. government has approved $7 billion in sales of Boeing Co fighter jets to Kuwait and Qatar, and has begun an informal notification process with U.S. lawmakers, two sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday.

The sales had been pending for more than two years, amid concerns raised by Israel, Washington's closest Middle East ally, that arms sold to Gulf Arab states could be used against it and concerns about human rights issues in Qatar.

U.S. officials began notifying lawmakers informally about the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at around $4 billion, and 28 F/A- 18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait in a deal valued at around $3 billion, the sources said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)