Boeing sees no production impact from fire at Everett factory
December 14, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing sees no production impact from fire at Everett factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday a weekend fire at its factory in Everett, Washington, would have no impact on aircraft production.

The fire occurred on Saturday night on the roof of a newly constructed building that will house wing manufacturing operations for Boeing’s new 777X jetliner, due out in 2020.

The building was unoccupied at the time and the small fire was quickly put out without injuries, Boeing said. The incident will have “absolutely no impact to (the) 777X schedule,” Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said.

Fire officials had not yet determined what caused the fire.

“It looks like they had lighting on the roof that maybe blew over or extension cords that could have been near some other materials” and caught fire, an Everett fire department official said. He added the investigation might not be finished for another week.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
