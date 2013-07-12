FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Electric says Boeing 787 fire doesn't involve engines
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2013 / 6:39 PM / 4 years ago

General Electric says Boeing 787 fire doesn't involve engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday that the fire aboard an Ethiopian Airlines 787 at London’s Heathrow Airport doesn’t involve the engines.

The company, which makes engines for the jet through its GE Aviation subsidiary, said it is monitoring the situation but has no further comment on the Boeing Co (BA.N) aircraft.

The fire at Heathrow dealt a fresh blow to the U.S. planemaker, which earlier this year saw the 787 grounded for three months after two batteries overheated.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.