FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing on track to meet 737 MAX production targets: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 21, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing on track to meet 737 MAX production targets: spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Boeing 737 aircraft is seen during the manufacturing process at Boeing's 737 airplane factory in Renton, Washington, United States May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) remains on track to meet production targets it has set for its 737 MAX jetliner, a company spokesman said on Friday following a report on industry concerns that slow output at supplier GKN PLC (GKN.L) could cause delays.

The Chicago-based aircraft maker expects to roll out the first 737 MAX before the end of 2015, fly it in early 2016 and deliver it to customers on time beginning in the third quarter of 2017, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said in a statement.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported concern among industry executives that the process could be slowed because of problems at GKN producing the jetliner’s engine thrust reversers.

A spokesman for GKN declined to comment on Friday.

Boeing is attempting to hit record production speeds for the popular 737 jetliner program, often called a cash cow. It aims to build 52 per month by 2018 versus 42 currently.

Its shares were down 2.8 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.