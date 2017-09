AH-64E Apache attack helicopters which are equipped with AN/APG-78 Longbow Fire Control Radar and purchased from the U.S. take part during a commissioning ceremony at the Tainan military base in Tainan, southern Taiwan December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has won a contract valued at $1.16 billion for full-rate production of the AH-64E Apache helicopter, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

It said the contract included 72 remanufactured helicopter systems, 10 new helicopters, six revamped crew trainers and other logistics support.

The contract runs through June 30, 2016, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.