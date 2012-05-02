Boeing says new 737 winglet will improve fuel burn

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has designed a new winglet for its upcoming 737 MAX, a step the plane-maker says will provide an additional fuel-burn of up to 1.5 percent beyond the 10-12 percent improvement it has said the airplane will deliver.

A winglet is a feature used on the wings of some aircraft to improve aerodynamics and efficiency. The use of winglets on aircraft can improve fuel burn by up to 4 percent on long-haul flights. Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday its new device will provide a total fuel-burn improvement of up to 5.5 percent on the same routes.

The Boeing 737 MAX is an update of the company’s best-selling 737. It will feature new fuel-efficient engines. The airplane, which competes in the market with the upcoming Airbus EAD.PA A320neo, is scheduled to come to market in 2017.

Boeing said it has taken more than 1,000 orders and provisional commitments to buy the plane from 16 customers.