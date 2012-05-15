Boeing CEO: Demand for commercial planes growing

(Reuters) - Global airlines are fundamentally healthy, and demand for new airplanes is growing, Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Tuesday.

The planemaker is raking in orders from airlines around the world as they expand their fleets or upgrade to more fuel-efficient jets.

Speaking on a webcast of the company’s annual investor conference, McNerney said Boeing was on track to build 10 787 Dreamliners per month by the end of next year.

Some experts doubt the company can hit its production rate target for the light-weight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last year after three years of development delays.

Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, turned in a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit last month as it pulled in orders while accelerating production on all its commercial airplane programs.